3 arrested in Nye County on open murder charges

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people have been arrested in Nye County on open murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

On Tuesday, at around 4:15 a.m., the Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a homeowner on West Wilson Road in Pahrump who was later identified as Jonathan Reyes.

Reyes told dispatchers he had an unknown person at gunpoint in his backyard. When NCSO personnel arrived, Reyes was found shot and killed.

Police identified the suspects as Edward Parrett, CJ Lee Pfeifer Jr., and Stefanie Erin Vazzo. Vazzo and Pfeifer were arrested on Tuesday, while Parrett was arrested on Wednesday.

Police say the suspects and the victim knew each other, and that this does not appear to be a random act. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the NCSO at 775-751-7000, option 5, or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Their mugshots are below:

Edward Travis Parrett (The Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Clifton C.J. Pfeifer (The Nye County Sheriff's Office)

swatting (WANF)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.