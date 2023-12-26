Wild River Grille hosts New Year’s Eve dinner

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for a great meal to ring in the new year, Wild River Grille has you covered. The restaurant will be hosting a New Year’s Even five-course gourmet dinner and a complimentary glass of champagne.

The meal can work with anyone dietary needs. To start you will get an amuse-bouche featuring a Caviar Potato Bite made with purple potato, lightly fried pancetta, creme fraiche, and black caviar then your choice of an appetizer, soup or salad, a main course and finally a dessert.

You have to hurry because reservations do fill up fast. You can make your reservation online. Dinner will be served between the hours of 4 in the afternoon to midnight. Wild River Grilles is located inside the Riverside Hotel building.

