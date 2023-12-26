Wild River Grille hosts New Year’s Eve dinner

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:59 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for a great meal to ring in the new year, Wild River Grille has you covered. The restaurant will be hosting a New Year’s Even five-course gourmet dinner and a complimentary glass of champagne.

The meal can work with anyone dietary needs. To start you will get an amuse-bouche featuring a Caviar Potato Bite made with purple potato, lightly fried pancetta, creme fraiche, and black caviar then your choice of an appetizer, soup or salad, a main course and finally a dessert.

You have to hurry because reservations do fill up fast. You can make your reservation online. Dinner will be served between the hours of 4 in the afternoon to midnight. Wild River Grilles is located inside the Riverside Hotel building.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnulfo Carillo Garcia
Sparks Police sharing new details about incident that lead to standoff arrest
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Nevada GOP stands by Colorado GOP after withdrawal from primary
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport

Latest News

A pile of Christmas trees
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful launches 30th Christmas tree recycling program
NDOT to close ramps on I-80 west for improvement work
Taking a look at the new partnership with Parkway Athletic Club and Saint Mary's.
Midday Health Minute: Parkway Athletic Club
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app