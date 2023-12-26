Washoe County Sheriff’s Office offering free emergency responses classes

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:36 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a series of free Community Emergency Response Team Academy classes in January.

The CERT Academy will provide residents with life-saving skills to use in the event of an emergency, such as disaster preparedness, emergency medical techniques, fire safety, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, and terrorism awareness education.

The WCSO will host six sessions over the course of two consecutive weekends. All sessions must be completed in order to graduate.

Training will be conducted by Citizen Corps staff, volunteers, and subject matter experts. Anyone 16 and older can sign up, and no special skills are needed.

The classes will be held at the Regional Public Safety Training Center, located at 5190 Spectrum Boulevard on the following days:

  • Thursday, January 18, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday, January 19, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 20, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, January 25, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday, January 26, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 27, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnulfo Carillo Garcia
Sparks Police sharing new details about incident that lead to standoff arrest
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Nevada GOP stands by Colorado GOP after withdrawal from primary
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport

Latest News

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
FBNN’s winter break kids cafe starts
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash
Wild River Grille offering a 5 course meal for New Year's Eve
Wild River Grille hosts New Year’s Eve dinner