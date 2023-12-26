Washoe County Sheriff’s Office offering free emergency responses classes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a series of free Community Emergency Response Team Academy classes in January.

The CERT Academy will provide residents with life-saving skills to use in the event of an emergency, such as disaster preparedness, emergency medical techniques, fire safety, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, and terrorism awareness education.

The WCSO will host six sessions over the course of two consecutive weekends. All sessions must be completed in order to graduate.

Training will be conducted by Citizen Corps staff, volunteers, and subject matter experts. Anyone 16 and older can sign up, and no special skills are needed.

The classes will be held at the Regional Public Safety Training Center, located at 5190 Spectrum Boulevard on the following days:

Thursday, January 18, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, January 19, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 20, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 25, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, January 26, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 27, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

