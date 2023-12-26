Tips and tricks for traveling in the new year

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - December is almost over and some of those new years goals for a lot of people is travel. So whether you are a season traveler or new and want to get out and see more Mackinzie Rross creator of For Motherhood Measure blog says having TSA precheck or another program is a must to get you through security quickly.

Ross also recommends having something that is easy to transport those young kids around an airport like a smaller travel size car seat you can take on the plane.

One of the trends that is becoming more popular for the new year is those trips to theme parks but keep in mind all the ways you can to make it more affordable. Using those credit card points is a big must and super helpful and you can use lay away programs to be able to book those passes, hotels, and flights for cheap.

If you have young kids Ross recommends either flying during the day before 8 at night or start you travel in the evening during their bed time.

To get more tips and tricks you can visit Ross’ blog For Motherhood Measure.

