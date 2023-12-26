Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash

The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are releasing more information about a deadly crash in Sun Valley.

On November 23, at around 2:36 p.m., troopers were called to Sun Valley Boulevard at 5th Avenue for reports of a crash.

Investigators say a 2014 Subaru Legacy was driving south on Sun Valley Boulevard before turning left onto eastbound 5th Avenue, leading to a collision with a 2020 Dodge Durango.

The driver of the Subaru, 36-year-old Laura Martinez, was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

A juvenile who was inside the Subaru was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, however police did not provide any information about their status.

