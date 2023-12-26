New Grooming shop for guys open in South Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most women love to have a spa day or enjoy the feeling of being pampered, well now there is a place for the men to feel a little refreshed. Hammer and Nails is a new local grooming shop for men.

Any guy can get a manicure, pedicure, hair cut, even a kind of facial. Klaus Grimm franchiser of the business it’s all about helping the men look good and be healthy too. Grimm says sometimes podiatrist will send clients to the business because nails if not always taken care of the right way can be a medical issue.

The shop also has products any can male client can buy, General Manager of Hammer and Nails in South Reno Kim Wiggins says you don’t have to be a member to get any of the services, but the memberships are flexible for clients.

Hammer and Nails is located at the Summit Mall next to Dillard’s. To book your appointment and get more information click here or call (775) 900-3435.



Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.