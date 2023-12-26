Nevada football hires former NFL vet to coach defensive ends

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada has hired former NFL defensive end Jacquies Smith to be its next defensive ends coach.

Smith, a former All-Big 12 end and assistant edge coach at Texas under Choate, spent four years in the NFL, tallying 13.5 sacks in his career.

“I got to know Jacquies very well this year, as he joined our Texas staff. He had a decorated career at Missouri and played in the NFL, then went on to do draft prep and run his own private business. He has a great reputation as a pass-rush specialist, and he’s done outstanding work with our guys at Texas. The production of our edges has gone ridiculously through the roof under his tutelage, and if we can affect a quarterback that makes our life a lot easier. Jacquies is a phenomenal person, as technical as can be in the skills he brings to the table, and he will be a mentor to our young men. He is a home run hire for us, and will be able to connect us with the fertile recruiting grounds of south Dallas and Texas,” said Choate.

Smith would retire in 2019, and shift his focus to pre-draft training for eligible players, such as Travon Walker, Will Anderson, Christian Harris, Nakobe Dean, Terrel Bernard, SirVocea Dennis and others.

“Words cannot express how grateful I and my family are to be joining the Wolf Pack nation. Being under the leadership of Coach Choate who brings a level of determination, passion, and integrity that anybody would want to follow,” Smith said.

