Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will be adding a new symbol to the driver’s licenses of drivers with certain medical conditions.

Drivers will have the option to add the Star of Life to their driver’s license or ID card. The six-pointed blue figure is frequently seen in the medical field, where it is accompanied by special codes on the back to help law enforcement recognize medical conditions requiring extra consideration.

The cost to update information on the card is a one-time fee of $3.25.

Drivers who want the symbol will be required to present a completed copy of form DLD-7, signed by their physician at a DMV office.

Conditions eligible for the Star of Life symbol include:

  • Vision impairment
  • Chronic obstruction pulmonary disease
  • Autism
  • Deafness
  • Depression
  • Diabetes
  • Epilepsy
  • Hemophilia
  • Schizophrenia
  • Mental illness
  • Food allergies

