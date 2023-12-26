Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will be adding a new symbol to the driver’s licenses of drivers with certain medical conditions.

Drivers will have the option to add the Star of Life to their driver’s license or ID card. The six-pointed blue figure is frequently seen in the medical field, where it is accompanied by special codes on the back to help law enforcement recognize medical conditions requiring extra consideration.

The cost to update information on the card is a one-time fee of $3.25.

Drivers who want the symbol will be required to present a completed copy of form DLD-7, signed by their physician at a DMV office.

Conditions eligible for the Star of Life symbol include:

Vision impairment

Chronic obstruction pulmonary disease

Autism

Deafness

Depression

Diabetes

Epilepsy

Hemophilia

Schizophrenia

Mental illness

Food allergies

