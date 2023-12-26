NDOT to close ramps on I-80 west for improvement work

The closures will take place through January
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing ramps on I-80 west so crews can make interstate drainage and infrastructure improvements.

The closures will take place through January. Drivers have already seen ramp closures since early December as crews have made improvements to cattleguards at the Mogul, Verdi and Gold Ranch exits.

Now, a second round of ramp closures will take place on I-80 between Mogul-area exit 8 and the Nevada-California state line starting Wednesday. Crews will be installing fiber optic cables and finishing up improvements to cattle guards.

Periodic ramp closures will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. weekdays. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time in the same direction, and moderate travel delays are expected through the work zone.

NDOT will also be painting bridges to replicate colors of the surrounding landscape, as well as making other landscape and aesthetic improvements.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnulfo Carillo Garcia
Sparks Police sharing new details about incident that lead to standoff arrest
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Nevada GOP stands by Colorado GOP after withdrawal from primary
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport

Latest News

A rockslide at Echo Summit closed Highway 50 for around three hours overnight
Rockslide at Echo Summit closes U.S. 50 overnight
RTC Logo
RTC looking to enhance mobility for seniors, disabled people
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
NDOT to close lanes in Lake Tahoe Thursday
A Lake Link shuttle
City of South Lake Tahoe expands Lake Link microtransit