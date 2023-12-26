NDOT to close ramps on I-80 west for improvement work

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing ramps on I-80 west so crews can make interstate drainage and infrastructure improvements.

The closures will take place through January. Drivers have already seen ramp closures since early December as crews have made improvements to cattleguards at the Mogul, Verdi and Gold Ranch exits.

Now, a second round of ramp closures will take place on I-80 between Mogul-area exit 8 and the Nevada-California state line starting Wednesday. Crews will be installing fiber optic cables and finishing up improvements to cattle guards.

Periodic ramp closures will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. weekdays. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time in the same direction, and moderate travel delays are expected through the work zone.

NDOT will also be painting bridges to replicate colors of the surrounding landscape, as well as making other landscape and aesthetic improvements.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.