KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin attempts to make the perfect after holiday omelet

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chef Jonathan Chapin has attempted to make the perfect omelet a few times and it hasn’t been right until now and with the holidays over many of us have a lot of left overs after the big holiday dinners, so why not use those ingredients together to make something else, like an omelet.

Breakfast Omelets

Ingredients:

  • Eggs
  • Cheese
  • Garlic
  • Bacon
  • Any meat
  • Any other ingredients you like

Directions:

  • Use a hot pan with bacon and its grease instead butter and oil
  • Scramble 4 eggs, add garlic and ham
  • Then go around the pan with a spatula
  • Once it has cooked a little bit add cheese
  • Fold in half and add more cheese.
  • Let it cook for another minute then serve.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

