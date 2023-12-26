KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin attempts to make the perfect after holiday omelet

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chef Jonathan Chapin has attempted to make the perfect omelet a few times and it hasn’t been right until now and with the holidays over many of us have a lot of left overs after the big holiday dinners, so why not use those ingredients together to make something else, like an omelet.

Breakfast Omelets

Ingredients:

Eggs

Cheese

Garlic

Bacon

Any meat

Any other ingredients you like

Directions:

Use a hot pan with bacon and its grease instead butter and oil

Scramble 4 eggs, add garlic and ham

Then go around the pan with a spatula

Once it has cooked a little bit add cheese

Fold in half and add more cheese.

Let it cook for another minute then serve.

