Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful launches 30th Christmas tree recycling program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful has launched its 30th Christmas tree recycling program.

The program launches today, Dec. 26, and will last through Jan. 7. Non-working Christmas lights will also be recycled at some locations.

KTMB invites the community to recycle their trees at one of their six locations, which are as follows:

Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno - Staffed and accepting non-working Christmas lights .

Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno - Staffed and accepting non-working Christmas lights

Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks - Staffed and accepting non-working Christmas lights

Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd (unmanned drop-off location)

Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street (unmanned drop-off location)

Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd (unmanned drop-off location)

Trees must be free of lights, ornaments, flocking, tinsel, and wreaths. Donated trees will be turned to mulch for area parks and beautification projects in Reno and Sparks.

A donation of $5 is suggested to help KTMB cover program costs.

“KTMB’s Christmas Tree Recycling helps to divert 10,000 trees from the landfill by giving community members a responsible way to dispose of their Christmas trees,” says Darcy Phillips, KTMB’s Executive Director. “We are so grateful for our wonderful partners and volunteers who make this program possible, along with our sponsor, NV Energy Foundation.”

