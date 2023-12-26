FBNN’s Winter Break Kids Cafe Starts
Runs from December 26 to January 7
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has started up its Winter Break Kids Cafe for the season. It offers free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. Winter break distributions will operate from December 26 - January 7 (closed on January 1) at 6 locations in Washoe County. Meals are free for all children between the ages of 2 and 18 and children do not have to be a part of any program to eat. Kids Cafe meals must be eaten on site.
The meal sites and schedules are listed below:
Evelyn Mount North East Community Center
1301 Valley Road, Reno
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Tuesday through Friday
Sparks Rec Center
98 Richards Way, Sparks
Lunch: 12:00 -12;30 pm, PM Snack: 4:00 – 4:30 pm, Wednesday through Friday
North Valleys Library
1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno
Lunch: 11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Tuesday through Saturday
Sparks Library
1125 12th Street, Sparks
Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 pm, Tuesday through Sunday
Ardmore Park
1200 12th St., Sparks
Lunch: 12:00-12:30 pm, PM Snack 4:00-4:30 pm, Wednesday through Friday
Mariposa Academy
3875 Glen St., Reno,
Breakfast 8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 11:30 – 12 pm, Wednesday through Friday
