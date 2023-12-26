FBNN’s Winter Break Kids Cafe Starts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has started up its Winter Break Kids Cafe for the season. It offers free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. Winter break distributions will operate from December 26 - January 7 (closed on January 1) at 6 locations in Washoe County. Meals are free for all children between the ages of 2 and 18 and children do not have to be a part of any program to eat. Kids Cafe meals must be eaten on site.

The meal sites and schedules are listed below:

Evelyn Mount North East Community Center

1301 Valley Road, Reno

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Tuesday through Friday

Sparks Rec Center

98 Richards Way, Sparks

Lunch: 12:00 -12;30 pm, PM Snack: 4:00 – 4:30 pm, Wednesday through Friday

North Valleys Library

1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno

Lunch: 11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Tuesday through Saturday

Sparks Library

1125 12th Street, Sparks

Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 pm, Tuesday through Sunday

Ardmore Park

1200 12th St., Sparks

Lunch: 12:00-12:30 pm, PM Snack 4:00-4:30 pm, Wednesday through Friday

Mariposa Academy

3875 Glen St., Reno,

Breakfast 8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 11:30 – 12 pm, Wednesday through Friday

