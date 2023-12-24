Sparks police arrest suspect with a knife in delivery driver assault

Charles William Macaluso
Charles William Macaluso(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a man carrying a knife Saturday morning after he allegedly assaulted a delivery driver.

Police said it happened about 8:36 a.m. at Pyramid Way and North McCarran Boulevard.

Charles William Macaluso, 56, aggressively approached a delivery driver several times as he carried a knife, police said.

She did not know Macaluso, police said. Someone else intervened and Macaluso left, police said.

Police quickly found Macaluso and he was still holding the knife, police said.

Police said they also found he had drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Macaluso was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a drug charge and a drug paraphernalia charge.

