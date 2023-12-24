California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) -The Powerball Lottery is approaching two-thirds of a billion dollars and the California Lottery is warning people not to buy lottery tickets online or through an app because it won’t pay prizes for those tickets.

“All Lottery games purchased from ticket brokers, resellers, or online courier services are not valid in California, and so any winning tickets discovered to have been purchased via a computer or mobile app will be invalidated, with no prize money payout,” the California Lottery said in a statement.

In fact, law prevents the California Lottery from paying out on tickets purchased illegally, the agency said.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $638 million. The odds of winning are one in 292 million.

