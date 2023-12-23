Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A few snow showers are possible early Saturday with a cold front. While amounts will be very light in places where any snow does fall, the front will deliver chilly conditions for the holiday weekend. Christmas will be partly cloudy and dry this year. A storm system is due Wednesday night into Thursday. Carry chains for Sierra travel during that time. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.