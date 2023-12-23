Saturday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A few snow showers are possible early Saturday with a cold front. While amounts will be very light in places where any snow does fall, the front will deliver chilly conditions for the holiday weekend. Christmas will be partly cloudy and dry this year. A storm system is due Wednesday night into Thursday. Carry chains for Sierra travel during that time. -Jeff

