Santa ditches the sleigh for the Ghostbusters Ectomobile while visiting Renown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Santa made a special visit to Renown, in style, thanks to the National Automobile Museum.

With Christmas Eve just a few days away, you’d think that Kris Kringle would be very busy making his list and checking it twice. But, the big man was able to make a pit stop to see some local kids.

With the help of the Ghostbusters crew, Santa was able to bring joy by passing out toys to kids at the hospital. Phillip Macdougal, the President of the National Automobile Museum, says they love being a community partner and giving back is something they find important. Macdougal said Renown originally donated an old ambulance to the museum, which was converted into the classic Ectomobile from the iconic film, so it was fun for him to see it all come full circle.

“Bringing smiles to people, that’s what it’s all about. For a little bit of time, they get a little bit of extra hippieness and we’re happy to contribute to that,” said Macdougal.

