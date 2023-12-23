A look at snow conditions on Mt. Rose and Heavenly Mountain

By Emily Benito
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sad news for skiers and snowboarders this Christmas: it doesn’t look like Santa is bringing snow with him as he flies over the Sierras.

If you’ve looked at the mountains recently you’ve seen that it’s a far cry from the amount of snow that fell a year ago. Tom Fortune, COO for the Heavenly/Tahoe Region, says,

“What a difference a year can make huh? Last year we had pretty much the whole mountain open by early December.”

Mike Pierce, Marketing Director for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says that it was similar for Mt. Rose last year.

Heavenly is hoping to make snow tonight and the following nights to try to open the Stagecoach and Boulder chairs. Cole Zimmerman, Communications Manager at Heavenly says,

“Stagecoach is priority. We were just able to connect California and Nevada via the Skyline Trail and now we want to add another base area so when it gets cold, we’ll make that snow and hope to open that area,” says Zimmerman.

In the meantime, they have free shuttle service from those parking lots, over to the California side of the mountain. The next chance of Mother Nature bringing snow looks like Wednesday night going into Thursday according to the National Weather Service.

Palisades Tahoe, Northstar, and Kirkwood are also open for the holidays. For more information on Heavenly or Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, check out their websites.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation
Arnulfo Carillo Garcia
Sparks Police sharing new details about incident that lead to standoff arrest
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Nevada GOP stands by Colorado GOP after withdrawal from primary

Latest News

Sad news for skiers and snowboarders this Christmas: it doesn’t look like Santa is bringing...
Ski Resort: less snow than last year
Christmas Dining at the Atlantis
Natisha Stiner
Fallon woman's disappearance concern family
Wolf Pack logo
Lucas scores 25 and Wolf Pack tops TCU 88-75 in a Hawaii tournament semifinal matchup