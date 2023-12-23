A look at snow conditions on Mt. Rose and Heavenly Mountain

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sad news for skiers and snowboarders this Christmas: it doesn’t look like Santa is bringing snow with him as he flies over the Sierras.

If you’ve looked at the mountains recently you’ve seen that it’s a far cry from the amount of snow that fell a year ago. Tom Fortune, COO for the Heavenly/Tahoe Region, says,

“What a difference a year can make huh? Last year we had pretty much the whole mountain open by early December.”

Mike Pierce, Marketing Director for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says that it was similar for Mt. Rose last year.

Heavenly is hoping to make snow tonight and the following nights to try to open the Stagecoach and Boulder chairs. Cole Zimmerman, Communications Manager at Heavenly says,

“Stagecoach is priority. We were just able to connect California and Nevada via the Skyline Trail and now we want to add another base area so when it gets cold, we’ll make that snow and hope to open that area,” says Zimmerman.

In the meantime, they have free shuttle service from those parking lots, over to the California side of the mountain. The next chance of Mother Nature bringing snow looks like Wednesday night going into Thursday according to the National Weather Service.

Palisades Tahoe, Northstar, and Kirkwood are also open for the holidays. For more information on Heavenly or Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, check out their websites.

