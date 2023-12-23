Local families receive holiday meal packages and lunch on Christmas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many, the holidays bring cheer and happiness with over 16,000 people flying in and out of Reno Tahoe International Airport to spend time with family and friends, but not everyone is afforded the same luxury.

Because of this, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is hosting a Christmas meal at the St. Vincents Dining Room from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Christmas meal is Southern themed with many favorite dishes including BBQ ribs and is provided by The Nugget Casino.

St. Vincent’s Dining Room Address: 325 Valley Road, Reno, Nevada 89512

