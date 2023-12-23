Local families receive holiday meal packages and lunch on Christmas

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada Christmas Meal
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada Christmas Meal(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many, the holidays bring cheer and happiness with over 16,000 people flying in and out of Reno Tahoe International Airport to spend time with family and friends, but not everyone is afforded the same luxury.

Because of this, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is hosting a Christmas meal at the St. Vincents Dining Room from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Christmas meal is Southern themed with many favorite dishes including BBQ ribs and is provided by The Nugget Casino.

St. Vincent’s Dining Room Address: 325 Valley Road, Reno, Nevada 89512

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation
Arnulfo Carillo Garcia
Sparks Police sharing new details about incident that lead to standoff arrest
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Nevada GOP stands by Colorado GOP after withdrawal from primary
Hit and run graphic
Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in Reno; reward offered

Latest News

Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
Sad news for skiers and snowboarders this Christmas: it doesn’t look like Santa is bringing...
Heavenly Mountain Resort holiday hours and shuttles
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
Plans abounding for new sports stadiums across the US, carrying hefty public costs
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport