Heavenly Mountain Resort holiday hours and shuttles

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavenly will open at 8:30 am on weekends and the Holidays this year and close at 4 p.m. Free Shuttles are running from Stagecoach and Boulder lodges to transport folks from the Nevada side to the California side of Heavenly to access the mountain.

With temps cold enough Heavenly is hoping to open Stagecoach soon, and they say it is their snowmaking priority.

California Lodge has the most parking spots available but for holidays and weekends reservations are required to park at Cal Lodge.

There is free parking along Ski Run Blvd. There are also free shuttles to and from Heavenly Village.

