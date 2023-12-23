Fallon woman’s disappearance concerns family

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -Like other households, Latanya Stiner’s Fallon home is focused on Christmas these days. The kids are excited. Stockings are already hung. But the happy anticipation is overshadowed by a growing concern for the sudden disappearance of Latanya’s younger sister.

“She’s not calling anyone. She’s not talking with anyone and no one has seen or heard from her. It’s very concerning.”

Natisha Stiner has had a troubled life. Born in the tiny South American country of Suriname to an American father and a Surinamese mother, legal issues and a change in governments kept her and her siblings from immediately joining their father when he returned to the US. Their mother’s health then trapped them for years in foster care in Suriname.

“We bounced around and eventually we came to America in 2005.” says Latanya, “And I guess with the trauma of everything we went through she could never find her way out of there and it’s troubled her entire life.”

So Natasha has struggled for years with substance abuse, depression, and even suicidal thoughts. Through it all, Latanya says, her sister has always maintained frequent contact with family. especially her father and daughter. Her father tells us their last contact was a voice message on his phone, simply “Dad, please call.” That was nearly two weeks ago. Since then, nothing.

She and her boyfriend had reportedly broken up and moved out of their apartment in Fallon. She had just found a spot in a local residential treatment program.“There was no reason for her to just to go missing,” says Latanya. Plus she doesn’t do that.”

Fallon police have opened an investigation and she’s been added to a national database of missing persons. They’ve pinged her phone to Carson City once. Now calls go straight to voice mail. Once very active, she no longer posts on social media. The silence is frightening.

“She was supposed to come here for Christmas to spend it with her nieces and nephews and, for her to be this silent, not even asking what gifts to buy or anything like that is very unusual,”

Natisha Stiner is 35 years old. Her native language was Dutch and she speaks English with a strong accent. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fallon Police Department or Secret Witness at 775 322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.