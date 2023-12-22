Theatreworks of Northern Nevada invites community to Holiday Drag Bingo fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just in time for the Christmas, Theatreworks of Northern Nevada is hosting a holiday party unlike anything else. Holiday Drag Bingo takes place Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at the theater (315 Spokane Street, Reno).

Jillian Helget, board president and fundraising committee chair, stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone out to their party. There will be fun holiday cocktails and great prizes to win.

Bingo will be hosted by local drag queen Shania, the 47th Elected Empress of Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe Basin Silver Dollar Court.

Your first Bingo card is $5; each additional card is only $2. Dessert items cost $2. Raffle tickets are 1 for $1; 6 for $5; arms length for $20.

Space is limited so purchase your first Bingo card ASAP to secure your spot. For more information, click here.

