Senator Jacky Rosen shares concern over Kroger-Albertson merger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the potential Kroger-Albertson merger, Senator Jacky Rosen has concerns on how this will affect families in Nevada, especially those who live in rural areas.

According to the World Population Review, the monthly cost of groceries is over $290 per person in Nevada.

“As I travel around Nevada everyone talks to me about the high prices of things at their kitchen table. The price of food, the price of gas, the price of medicine, and so when it comes to food, we know here in Nevada that Albertsons and Kroger own so many grocery stores, over 80 grocery stores up and down the state,” says Senator Rosen.

Senator Rosen says that with the companies merging, it leaves residents with less options on where to purchase food:

“In Nevada we are a state that is large in size but small in population. And when you have some of our urban and rural communities that have one, maybe two stores, one owned by Kroger and one owned by Albertsons, and they decide to consolidate, they’ll have no choice.”

The merge is set to occur in 2024, Senator Rosen has sent a letter to the FTC urging them to block the companies from merging.

