RTC updates holiday hours and transit schedule

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County has updated their upcoming holiday transit schedule.

Their schedule will be as follows:

Sunday, December 24: Transit on a Sunday-level schedule.

Monday, December 25: Transit on a Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed.

Sunday, December 31: Transit on a Sunday-level schedule, FREE RTC Transit Services from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Monday, January 1: Transit on a Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed.

RTC will also be offering free transit on New Year’s Eve. Scheduled RTC transit services will be free on New Year’s Eve from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.