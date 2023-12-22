RTC updates holiday hours and transit schedule

Officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County toured Centennial Plaza...
A file image of an RTC bus(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County has updated their upcoming holiday transit schedule.

Their schedule will be as follows:

  • Sunday, December 24: Transit on a Sunday-level schedule.
  • Monday, December 25: Transit on a Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed.
  • Sunday, December 31: Transit on a Sunday-level schedule, FREE RTC Transit Services from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.
  • Monday, January 1: Transit on a Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed.

RTC will also be offering free transit on New Year’s Eve. Scheduled RTC transit services will be free on New Year’s Eve from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

