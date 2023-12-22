Retro Radio Dolls kickoff the holiday weekend with a special Christmas performance

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Retro Radio Dolls is a all singing, all dancing female close harmony trio showcasing a delightful mix of classic hits from the bygone years and popular modern songs with a unique twist. Members Natalie Jones, Alex Grow and Kay Davis, stopped by Morning Break to share their rendition of “Hitch a Ride with Santa.”

Their next show is Saturday, Dec. 23 from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Reno Public Market. Click here to follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation
Arnulfo Carillo Garcia
Sparks Police sharing new details about incident that lead to standoff arrest
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Nevada GOP stands by Colorado GOP after withdrawal from primary

Latest News

Holiday Drag Bingo at Theatreworks of Northern Nevada
Theatreworks of Northern Nevada invites community to Holiday Drag Bingo fundraiser
Holiday Drag Bingo at Theatreworks of Northern Nevada
Holiday Drag Bingo
Plumas County sheriff's Office logo
Plumas County Sheriffs searching for missing man
Retro Radio Dolls perform "Hitch a Ride with Santa"
Retro Radio Dolls perform "Hitch a Ride with Santa"