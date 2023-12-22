Retro Radio Dolls kickoff the holiday weekend with a special Christmas performance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Retro Radio Dolls is a all singing, all dancing female close harmony trio showcasing a delightful mix of classic hits from the bygone years and popular modern songs with a unique twist. Members Natalie Jones, Alex Grow and Kay Davis, stopped by Morning Break to share their rendition of “Hitch a Ride with Santa.”

Their next show is Saturday, Dec. 23 from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Reno Public Market. Click here to follow them on Facebook.

