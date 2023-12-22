Reno police and City leaders take gifts to children

Boy smiles at Christmas gift.
Boy smiles at Christmas gift.(Harrison Brenner | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police and city leaders delivered Christmas gifts and food to children and their families in about 20 Downtown properties.

Children’s faces lit up when the officers handed over the gifts and shared kind words.

The Reno Police Department teamed up with Dolan Auto Group and Jacobs Entertainment to collect the toys and food.

A team of 35 police officers and their families were able to help about 50 families with food and 75 children with toys.

Police identified the areas with the goal of helping every child have a new gift this Christmas season.

“Officers work really hard to both secure the gifts and donations and to wrap them to identify where we’re going and then to coordinate all these people that are here this morning. So all that work gets put together into a couple quick moments, but it’s worth it,” said Reno Police Chief, Kathryn Nance.

This Reno City tradition is going strong for more than a decade now.

