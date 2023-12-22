Reading Reno: Jade Griffin shares her tabletop role-playing action adventures and accompanying books

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jade Griffin from Sparks has loved to read and write since being a teenager. Not only is she an author, but she’s also an illustrator. According to her website, she is currently the Illustrator Coordinator for SCBWI Nevada, author/illustrator for the long-running fairytale-superhero webcomic 56 SHARDS, author/illustrator for the column/comic “Author Ity” in Nevada SCBWI’s WriteRiders newsletter, and is completing the design work, art, and written material for the National Automobile Museum’s Pinewood Derby Lego Build-It Display.

However, Griffin stopped by Morning Break to talk about her work writing tabletop role-playing games similar to Dungeons and Dragons. When she discovered “Call of Cthulhu Chaosium, her imagination was sparked down a darker path of Lovecraftian horror.

She wrote and published three RPG adventures in a series of Call of Cthulhu called Amor Fati: Taken For Granite, Deep-Seeded Secrets and Mail-Order Bribe. Out of one of the characters of those games, Lacy Moore,, she created a trilogy based on Lacy’s role as an 1800s monster hunter. The Journal of Lacy Anderson Moore marks her debut into horror short stories. The book is followed by a second book of journal entries and the final book, The Death of Lacy Moore.

For a full list of Jade Griffin’s work, click here.

