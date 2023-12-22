Plumas County Sheriffs searching for missing man

Plumas County sheriff's Office logo
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PLUMAS COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriffs Office is looking for a man who has been missing for around a week.

35-year-old Anthony Evans was reported missing on Dec. 17 by a neighbor who told police they were concerned that Evans was potentially missing. Evans is described as a white male, around five-foot-nine, and 150 pounds.

Family members told police Evans had been missing for two days, and that it was not uncommon for him to be missing for brief periods of time. Police found Evans’s car near a family member’s residence around five miles west of Portola.

Plumas County Search and Rescue was notified and searched multiple areas in the vicinity for two days trying to find Evans without success.

Police say that at this time, Evans is being considered a voluntary missing adult. Anyone who may have information about Evans’s whereabouts is asked to call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300.

The missing persons flyer for Anthony Evans
