Nevada man sentenced for fraud after conspiring with government official

The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, April 13, 2023.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KOLO) - A Nevada man has been sentenced to prison for bribery and tax fraud after a court found he conspired with a government official, ultimately sending them $150,000 in kickbacks and bribes.

Dustin M. Lewis will serve 13 months in prison for bribery and tax fraud. A court found that Lewis, a certified public accountant employed by a Las Vegas based accounting firm called L.L. Bradford, conspired with an official with the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation between February 2015 and February 2016.

In exchange, the official, who was a member of a selection committee responsible for awarding government contracts for auditing services for USBR programs, steered an audit contract to L.L. Bradford.

The pair also conspired to file a false 2013 corporate tax return and other tax forms on behalf of six business entities that collectively claimed over $11 million in fraudulent business deductions. The DOJ says Lewis caused a loss to the IRS of more than $1.5 million.

In addition to his sentence, Lewis will spend the next three years on parole and pay approximately $704,002 in restitution. The court also imposed a criminal forfeiture against Lewis in that amount.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation
Arnulfo Carillo Garcia
Sparks Police sharing new details about incident that lead to standoff arrest
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Nevada GOP stands by Colorado GOP after withdrawal from primary

Latest News

A file image of a smartphone
City of Reno offering classes to teach seniors how to use smartphones
FILE - Wild horses gallop on the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian Reservation on April...
BLM wild horse gather hopes to collect more than 2,800 horses in 4 counties
KOLO News at 3
"Christmas in Space" Show at GSR
Holiday Drag Bingo at Theatreworks of Northern Nevada
Theatreworks of Northern Nevada invites community to Holiday Drag Bingo fundraiser