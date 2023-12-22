Nevada man sentenced for fraud after conspiring with government official

WASHINGTON (KOLO) - A Nevada man has been sentenced to prison for bribery and tax fraud after a court found he conspired with a government official, ultimately sending them $150,000 in kickbacks and bribes.

Dustin M. Lewis will serve 13 months in prison for bribery and tax fraud. A court found that Lewis, a certified public accountant employed by a Las Vegas based accounting firm called L.L. Bradford, conspired with an official with the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation between February 2015 and February 2016.

In exchange, the official, who was a member of a selection committee responsible for awarding government contracts for auditing services for USBR programs, steered an audit contract to L.L. Bradford.

The pair also conspired to file a false 2013 corporate tax return and other tax forms on behalf of six business entities that collectively claimed over $11 million in fraudulent business deductions. The DOJ says Lewis caused a loss to the IRS of more than $1.5 million.

In addition to his sentence, Lewis will spend the next three years on parole and pay approximately $704,002 in restitution. The court also imposed a criminal forfeiture against Lewis in that amount.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.