Lyon County Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest in home invasion

Terry Crosby
Terry Crosby(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with a home invasion in Silver Springs.

The LCSO says the home invasion occurred on Thursday. They are now seeking 40-year-old Terry Crosby as a person of interest related to the incident.

Crosby is known to drive a white 2003 Chevrolet single cab truck with Nevada registration 609P14. Police say Crosby’s truck has front end damage, and damage to the area around the passenger side headlight.

The bed of the truck also has several large items inside it, and everything in the truck’s bed, as well as the passenger side of the truck bed is covered in black tar, according to the LCSO.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Sergeant Hawley at 775-463-6600.

