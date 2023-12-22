The Douglas County School Board proposes an increase in charge for public record requests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School Board is proposing a 50-cent charge per page for public record requests, which could be illegal by Nevada state law. In Nevada, agencies may not charge more than the actual cost incurred by printing, which typically means paper, ink, or toner. “What’s disputed a little bit, is whether the personnel hours of someone compiling those records making those copies and delivering those records to a member of the public is something that they can charge for,” said Patrick File, an Associate Professor of Media Law at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Since hiring Joey Gilbert he has cost the district $170,000. The board authorized Gilbert to be responsible for legal actions and managing public record requests. Gilbert charges $325 per hour and the budget has been increased by 266 percent.

“It’s not uncommon for agencies to charge some fees that go along with the searching for compiling and delivering those records to the public and what the law allows for. The Nevada Public Records Act allows for is for agencies to charge for the actual cost of that process,” added File.

Local school districts, like Washoe County and Carson City, provide public records for free. All requests are handled by the District’s superintendent. “It’s really hard to kind of zero in on a kind of average fee because in many cases, in cities and school boards and other government agencies don’t charge anything for public records requests, no matter how large or small they are,” said File.

The board says it will no longer talk publicly about the 50-cent per page charge but if it’s approved here’s what you need to know. “Another thing that can happen is they can reject your request,” said File. “At that point in the battle, what you have to do is file a lawsuit. If you believe that the records that they have or, you know that you have requested shouldn’t be made available to you or are in the possession of the agency and they’re wrongfully refusing to provide them to you, then you have to go before a judge and have to file a lawsuit. In order to try to get those records at the agency. That can take a lot of time, take a lot of energy, and it can certainly be a lot of money.”

