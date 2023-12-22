City of Reno offering classes to teach seniors how to use smartphones

A file image of a smartphone
A file image of a smartphone(Klaus Vedfelt/Digital Vision/Getty Images)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:05 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Senior Citizen Advisory Committee with the City of Reno will be offering classes to seniors to show them how to use smartphones.

The free class is open to adults 60 and over who are looking to gain a better understanding of how to use the devices. Registration is open but limited to 25 participants.

The sessions will be on these dates and times:

  • Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 9-10:30a.m.: Neil Road Recreation Center, 3925 Neil Road
  • Thursday, January 18, 2024, 9-10: 30a.m: Neil Road Recreation Center, 3925 Neil Road

Those interested must show up to both classes. Funding for the classes is provided by ARPA. Seniors are asked to bring their iPhones or Androids to the class.

“Technology can be intimidating and complicated for any age group,” said Izabella Baumann, Senior Engagement Coordinator with the City. “These classes are very popular, and we are glad to bring them back to help our Seniors understand their smart devices.”

You can register by following this link, or by calling 775-351-4771.

