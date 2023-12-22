A charitable lights display is dazzling neighbors for a good cause

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A charitable lights display called the “Elves of Wingfield” is dazzling neighbors for a good cause.

Andrew Grubb, a Wingfield Springs resident, is taking ‘merry and bright’ to a whole new level.

“I think I’m going to switch to solar next year because my NV energy bill is off the hook,” jokes Grubb.

If you drive by the residence at 7450 Ambush Circle, and tune into 89.9 FM, Grubb’s light display comes to life harmonizing with music that anyone can enjoy.

“From Alvin and the Chipmunks, to upbeat songs, to country songs, to a an Elvis song,” lists Grubb.

Every inch of the home is covered head to mistletoe in lights. Think National Lampoons Christmas Vacation.... and then some. For a display of this size, Grubb says, it takes about a month to set up, so he gets started right on November 1. This could be one of those few exceptions where we don’t roll our eyes seeing someone put up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving.

“It’s a little bit more than plugging in Christmas lights. It’s all computerized so it takes a little while to do it,” explains Grubb.

Grubb has been doing these displays for 17 years but this year, there’s a twist. In front of the display, you’ll notice a QR code. That code, will lead you to a link to donate to the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

“Six years ago, my sister-in-law Sarah, passed away. She had a big heart and donated to a lot of charities, so now we do this Christmas show in her honor,” Grubb said.

Tiffany Kress, the Marketing Director for The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation says they help 145 local families each year. So, all the money donated, stays here.

“We help with travel expenses, medical expenses, rent, mortgage, really anything the family needs so they can focus on their child’s treatment,” Kress said.

Grubb says he has no expectations but, would love to see at least $5 thousand go towards the kids battling cancer this Christmas.

“We love seeing events like this where northern Nevadans are helping northern Nevadans. It means the world to see community members rallying around our young cancer warriors,” said Kress.

The show is free to enjoy so if you simply want to stop by or donate you can find the elves of Wingfield at 7450 Ambush Circle in Wingfield Springs.

