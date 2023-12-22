BLM wild horse gather hopes to collect more than 2,800 horses in 4 counties

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is planning a wild horse gather in Pershing, Humboldt, Churchill, and Lander counties.

On or about Dec. 28, the BLM will use helicopter-assisted methods to gather the horses.

The complex where the gather will occur will encompass more than two million acres of private and public lands, as well as the Augusta Mountains, East Range, Humboldt, and the Sonoma Range.

A BLM assessment found that the area can support between 345-555 horses, but currently houses 3,375 wild horses according to a March 2023 survey. That number is six times above the high end of the recommended level.

The gather will collect and remove approximately 2,875 wild horses, however, unlike other wild horse gathers in the past, there will be no population suppression control fertility control.

BLM says the gathers are done in order to prevent unnecessary degradation of public lands.

“Gathers like this are conducted to ensure the health of public lands, as well as the health of the wild horses in and around the Complex. Herd overpopulation and severe drought conditions have cumulative impacts on public lands, including wild horse health that must be mitigated,” said Chris Mitchell, Humboldt River Field Office Manager. “As always, we are committed to conducting safe and humane gather operations as we work to protect animal health by bringing herd size down to AML to restore a thriving natural ecological balance to public lands, and from further deterioration associated with overpopulation.”

The horses collected will be taken to the Winnemucca Off-Range Corrals located in Paradise Valley, Nevada. They will then be checked by a vet and readied for adoption.

