Additional areas of Death Valley to reopen this Saturday

DEATH VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Death Valley National Park will reopen around 100 miles of flood damaged roads this Saturday.

The roads that will reopen will be:

North Highway

Ubehebe Crater Road

Old Stovepipe Well Road

Lower end of Titus Canyon Road

Racetrack Road

Lippincott Road

Hidden Valley Road

Lost Burro Mine Road

White Top Mountain Road

“The hiking in December and January is superb. Added to that, there’s a temporary lake at Badwater and some wildflowers are out,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds.

These roads will reopen four months after being heavily damaged by flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

