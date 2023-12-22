Additional areas of Death Valley to reopen this Saturday
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEATH VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Death Valley National Park will reopen around 100 miles of flood damaged roads this Saturday.
The roads that will reopen will be:
- North Highway
- Ubehebe Crater Road
- Old Stovepipe Well Road
- Lower end of Titus Canyon Road
- Racetrack Road
- Lippincott Road
- Hidden Valley Road
- Lost Burro Mine Road
- White Top Mountain Road
“The hiking in December and January is superb. Added to that, there’s a temporary lake at Badwater and some wildflowers are out,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds.
These roads will reopen four months after being heavily damaged by flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.
