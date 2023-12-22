Additional areas of Death Valley to reopen this Saturday

Ubehebe Crater
Ubehebe Crater(Han Pauley/The National Park Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Death Valley National Park will reopen around 100 miles of flood damaged roads this Saturday.

The roads that will reopen will be:

  • North Highway
  • Ubehebe Crater Road
  • Old Stovepipe Well Road
  • Lower end of Titus Canyon Road
  • Racetrack Road
  • Lippincott Road
  • Hidden Valley Road
  • Lost Burro Mine Road
  • White Top Mountain Road

“The hiking in December and January is superb. Added to that, there’s a temporary lake at Badwater and some wildflowers are out,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds.

These roads will reopen four months after being heavily damaged by flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation
Arnulfo Carillo Garcia
Sparks Police sharing new details about incident that lead to standoff arrest
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Nevada GOP stands by Colorado GOP after withdrawal from primary

Latest News

Officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County toured Centennial Plaza...
RTC updates holiday hours and transit schedule
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
California Highway Patrol Officer Tanguay holds Challenger, found along Interstate 80 over...
CHP officers apprehend wandering llama on Donner Summit
Medicine can treat a condition called Vitiligo where skin pigments are discolored.
New Medicine For Skin Problems Is Promising