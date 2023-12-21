Thursday Web Weather
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -
Quieter weather is here through the weekend. Some fog is possible into Thursday morning. There is a slight chance of light snow early Saturday morning, but most areas will stay dry. This chance comes with a sharp cold front and much chillier weather for the Christmas Weekend. Stormy weather is likely after Christmas and into the first days of the new year. -Jeff
