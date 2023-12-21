Thursday Web Weather

Thursday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Quieter weather is here through the weekend. Some fog is possible into Thursday morning. There is a slight chance of light snow early Saturday morning, but most areas will stay dry. This chance comes with a sharp cold front and much chillier weather for the Christmas Weekend. Stormy weather is likely after Christmas and into the first days of the new year. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum
RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation

Latest News

Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather