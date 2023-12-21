St. Vincent’s Dining Room expecting to serve over 1,200 people Christmas Day lunch

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCSNN) and The Nugget Casino Resort are partnering once again to offer a free Christmas meal to those in need.

CCSNN CEO, Marie Baxter, stopped by Morning Break to share how they passed out a record number of meals on Thanksgiving with more than 1,200 people served and they expect similar numbers for Christmas.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, December 25, anyone is welcome to get a Christmas meal at St. Vincent’s. This year’s lunch from the Nugget will have a Southern flare and include BBQ pork ribs and a myriad of home-cooked sides.

The St. Vincent’s Dining Room has welcomed the hungry with open arms for more than 60 years and serves all people, regardless of race, religion or background, in hopes that by providing the most basic needs, such as food, people will begin the journey toward permanent relief from poverty and homelessness. The Dining Room serves an average of about 1,500 free meals per day, seven days a week, year-round.

