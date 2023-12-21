Sparks City Attorney gets domestic battery conviction despite victim denying it happened

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks City Attorney’s Office said Wednesday it got a domestic battery conviction when witnesses saw it happen but the victim initially told police it did not happen.

Thomas Robert Kinney, 33, got a suspended 30-day jail sentence and two years’ probation but as a condition of probation must serve two days in jail. Kinney was also sentenced to 48 hours of community service work, was fined $200 and must attend counseling.

Witnesses called police on Nov. 7 and said Kinney hit a woman in the face and threw her on the ground, the city attorney’s office said. The witness told police the victim would deny anything happened out of fear, the city attorney’s office said.

Police arrived and found Kinney with blood on his pants and the victim with a split upper lip and dried blood around her mouth, the city attorney’s office said. Both said there was no physical altercation.

Three witnesses told police Kinney hit the woman in the face and pushed her to the ground, the city attorney’s office said.

Senior Assistant City Attorney Ana Swanson successfully prosecuted the domestic battery case on Dec. 13.

“The Sparks City Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute domestic violence in our community and will remain vigilant in protecting victims of crime in our community,” City Attorney Wes Duncan said in a statement.

