Secretary of Veterans affairs discusses Pact Act while visiting VA hospital in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During a visit to the VA hospital, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, addressed the Pact Act and how it will impact our vets moving forward.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics ( PACT ) Act extended VA benefits to millions of veterans who were exposed to radiation or chemicals like agent orange, as part of their military service since the 1960s. During Wednesdays meeting, McDonough addressed expanding health care benefits for veterans and their families through this act created by President Biden. It is said to be the largest expansion of access and benefits in the history of VA.

“Lets get you the care and the benefits that you’ve earned,” began McDonough.

Thousands of Nevadans have already applied to receive benefits through the Pact Act but, there’s tens of thousands more who can still apply. Nevada is a large state and with only two major cities most vets are going to be rural. So, expanding reach is crucial to hit those numbers. McDonough plans to do this with telehealth and help from the Mission Act.

“Because of the Mission Act, if you are a veteran who has to travel more than 30 minutes to get to a primary care appointment or 60 minutes to get to a specialty appointment, you qualify for a referral into the community, into the private sector,” said McDonough.

In order to compete with those private sectors, Secretary McDonough also promised competitive wages for nurses and doctors.

“We need more providers and more professionals to make sure that when we get those additional veterans we’re getting them access to timely, world class care,” McDonough said.

McDonough also addressed concerns regarding trust with the VA hospital, and for good reason. As you may recall I’ve previously reported on a widow who lost her husband due to a misdiagnosis and negligence from his doctors. Her husband died after being exposed to Agent Orange during his time in the Navy. Something the Pact Act is supposed to help with. McDonough recognizes the disconnect.

“Maybe they haven’t chosen us because they didn’t know that they qualify, maybe they’ve heard a bad story and got deterred from coming to us. Maybe they did come to us and we mishandled the case. What we want to say is, the promise of the Pact Act is a new relationship with millions of veterans who fought throughout central command.,” McDonough said.

So more families don’t pay the same price, I asked how he plans to make reform, from within, so vets get the care the need, not just the care they can afford.

“I was told about some recent reporting you’ve carried out; we’ve been sure to follow up with at least one of those spouses after your reporting. But there are other options too. Like our Inspector General. I’d be more than happy to put those spouses in touch with our Inspector General to make sure we get to the bottom of what happened to those spouses,” responded McDonough.

I’ll be following up with all the families who reached out to me, including the Inspector General and will keep you updated on the resolution.

