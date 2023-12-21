RPD releases new details on Colorado River officer involved shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is providing more information on an officer involved shooting that took place in the 500 block Colorado River and left 34-year-old Caleb Briggs dead on Dec. 6.

In a video posted to the RPD YouTube page, police say officers were called to the residence at around 10:42 a.m. after nearby residents told police they heard a woman scream for help and that a man was trying to kill her.

After contact was made with Briggs, RPD says he could be seen holding his right hand behind his back and refusing the verbal commands given by the officer. Briggs then charged towards and attacked the officer as de-escalation attempts were being made.

During the fight, Briggs tried to take the officer’s gun, however, the officer retained control of it before shooting Briggs. More officers arrived on scene and performed first aid on Briggs until paramedics arrived.

Briggs was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident is being investigated by the Sparks Police Department, and the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

