The Road Ahead: Safe Routes to School Art Contest

SPONSORED: Safe Routes to School is partnering with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County for the first annual Safety Message Poster Contest. The contest is open to every student in the Washoe County School District. The theme is Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety, encouraging all users of the roads to be safe.

The contest is split among three age groups. A panel of judges will select a winner from the elementary school, middle school, and high school levels. Safe Routes to School and Blue Zone Sports will donate an iPad and a new bike to the three winners. One of them will win the Grand Prize. The RTC will use the winner’s poster as a bus wrap, showcasing the student’s art on one side of the bus.

“This helps to get our message out about safety on our roads, so we’re really excited about it,” Jennifer Iveson, Program Coordinator for Safe Routes to School said.

Elementary students are required to include the WCSD Police K-9, Astro, into their safety message. The posters can be computer designed, drawn, colored, painted, or a combination but they cannot include copyrighted materials. The submissions will need a clear label on the back with the student’s name, grade, school, their teacher’s first and last name, and it can’t be any larger than a 14x20 piece of paper. The deadline for entries is January 9 at 5 p.m.

There were 21 student crashes during the last school year. 10 of those happened in marked crosswalks, so campaigns like this are designed to improve student safety.

