Reno police: 5 businesses sold alcohol to minors, 7 did not

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department checked 12 businesses Tuesday to see if they would serve alcohol to underage customers and five did.

RPD identified those five as Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.; My Good Market at 500 Kietzke Lane; Midtown Smoke Shop at 600 S. Virginia St.; Filthy McNasty’s at 1718 Holcomb Ave. and The Polo Lounge at 1559 S. Virginia St.

The businesses that passed were Citi Mart at 1000 S. Virginia St.; Lucky Liquor at 275 S. Wells Ave.; Golden Gate Petroleum at 1445 E 6th St. Grab N Go Reno at 1350 Stardust St. Vistro at 180 E 1st St.; Poor Devil at 820 S. Virginia St.; and Shenanigan’s at 77 Plumb Lane.

Police used volunteers age 18, 19 and 20 to check the businesses. If asked, they presented their actual identification, police said.

It was done in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada.

Anyone with information about sales of alcohol to underage minors is asked to call police at 775 325-6470,

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.