Pet Network Humane Society offering free adoptions through the month of December

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pet Network Humane Society has partnered with the Gately Family Foundation to make December extra special for furry friends and potential pet parents. All adoptions this month are free at Pet Network this December and include a ”Peace of Mind Voucher” at Pet Network Community Hospital.

Morgan Schooley-Taylor, the client service representative, stopped by Morning Break to share how the free adoption program allowed her to bring home a new dog of her own! She recently adopted 11-month-old, Grim, and says their story is just one of more than 60 successful adoptions this month.

For more information about the animals looking for forever homes at the Incline Village animal shelter, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.