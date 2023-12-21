Northern Nevada Public Health to launch voluntary health inspection placard program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Public Health will be launching a voluntary health inspection placard program for local businesses starting in January.

The program will officially launch on Jan. 2, and will include full-service restaurants, grocery stores, bars and manufacturers.

While NNPH says inspection data can already be found on the Washoe Eats mobile app, the program will provide residents a new way to find health inspection data.

It will provide these businesses with a placard with a grade during their next health inspection. The placards can be placed near the entrance or point of sale and will be colored according to the score received during the most recent health inspection.

Scores will be determined by the number of critical food safety risk factor violations observed during the inspection. Critical risk factor violations observed by the health department will also be displayed.

NNPH is inviting the community to provide feedback on the program. You can do so by anonymously here.

