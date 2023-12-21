Nevada reports highest-ever labor force participation

A hiring sign is displayed at a fast food restaurant in Northbrook, Ill., Monday, May 22,...
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is reporting its highest-ever labor force participation.

The month of November was the 11th consecutive month the state has seen an increase in its labor force, boosting the number to more than 1.6 million. The labor force grew by about 8,800 people in the month of November.

In addition, data from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation showed Nevada’s unemployment rate remained unchanged from October to November at 5.4%.

The city of Reno saw a decrease of 300 jobs since October, while Carson City had an increase of 200 jobs in the same time span.

“November’s data shows our state remaining on a strong path, with continuing strong employment growth, a growing labor force, and stable unemployment. November is typically the most important month for holiday hiring in the retail industry, and in 2023 we added over 4,000 jobs compared to October, roughly double what we saw a year ago, suggesting stronger expectations for this holiday season” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.

