Nevada approves more than $2 billion for affordable housing

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:06 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has approved more than $2 billion in tax-exempt bonds over five years to build affordable housing.

“Over the last five years, we have remained committed to using every tool in State government to make housing more affordable for residents,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “We still have more work to do in combatting Nevada’s housing crisis, and we’re not going to stop until we make rents more affordable and make homeownership a real possibility for every family.”

The more than $2 billion approved will be broken down as follows:

  • $851,500,000 has gone to support the State’s down payment assistance program for first-time homebuyers;
  • $742,235,000 has supported the construction of 5,340 affordable multi-family housing units; and
  • $554,150,000 has supported the renovation of 4,136 units of affordable multi-family housing for low-income renters, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

