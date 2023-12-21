Man arrested in Stead for allegedly having several stolen vehicles also wanted in Utah

Steven Adam Gross
Steven Adam Gross(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:11 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man suspected of assaulting a peace officer in Utah has been arrested for several  counts of possessing stolen vehicles, the Regional Crime Suppression Unit said Wednesday.

The stolen vehicles Steven Adam Gross, 41, allegedly had were taken in Reno and Sparks. Jail records show three counts.

Gross had a stolen vehicle when RCSU arrested him on Wednesday in Stead, the crime unit said.

RCSU said Gross is also a suspect in a case involving eluding law enforcement and in a high dollar theft from a vehicle.

The RCSU is made up of detectives from the Reno and Sparks police departments and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

