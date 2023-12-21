KOLO sets Toys for Tots record

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Outside of our studios a big truck in the parking lot waits to be loaded.

40 boxes were on standby ready to be filled with hundreds of toys collected over a four-week period.

Toys for Tots Josh Hall knows all too well what this means to needy families in our area.

“Are you kidding me?” when asked about all the toys. “Thank goodness we don’t have more than one of you. Or else we wouldn’t have a place to put everything.”

Toys for Tots Volunteers and KOLO staff gathered in our studio and during the final minutes of Midday went into action.

Some predicted it would take 45 minutes to clear the area.

It would be half that.

But the toys have to make their way to the Toys for Tots warehouse. That’s where Two Men and a Truck came into play. For the first time this year, the company donated drivers and trucks to pick up toys at more than 80 locations.

“We know we are never going to see the smile on those kids’ faces,” says Josh Brober, Two Men and a Truck General Manager. “For us it is really about knowing we did the right thing. Going home thinking about it later. Just you know puts a little warm spot in here especially around the holiday season. So, it is just fun to give back.”

The 40 boxes were filled, removed from the studio, and loaded into the truck.

Our goal this year was to collect 1000 toys. Late this afternoon we received word, 1127 toys, 262 stocking stuffers, and 162 books.

Toys for Tots says that’s a record.

And that can only be attributed to our generous viewers who recognize a need and refuse to let a needy child go without this Christmas.

We thank you and can’t wait to see what we can accomplish next year together.

