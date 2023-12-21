Travel tips: Biggest Holiday Travel Weekend in Reno

By Emily Benito
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:13 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holiday travel rush is on here at Reno Tahoe International Airport. Officials are saying this year is expected to see the most passengers ever.

Those travelling from Reno Thursday, Friday, or Saturday will be seeing upwards of 16,000 people also making their way to their destinations.

Stacey Sunday, Director of Corporate Communications of the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority says:

“Don’t wrap your packages. You might make a beautifully wrapped package and then they are going to have to unwrap it, so plan to wrap it when you get to your destination. We are going to be even busier this Christmas than last year. We are excited about it. It is about one thousand more people on our busiest days than last year.”

Here are some advice officials at Reno Tahoe International Airport have for travelers:

- Arrive at the airport at least two hours early

- Check your weather app to check for weather concerns.

- Confirm your flight online with your Airline.

- Make sure any liquids are under 3.4 ounces.

- If you are parking your car in long- or short-term parking: check the live parking lot updates at renoairport.com

