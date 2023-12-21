Hawaii: Lucas, Davidson help Wolf Pack defeat Temple 80-56

HONOLULU (AP) — Jarod Lucas had 22 points, Nick Davidson scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Nevada was a 80-56 winner over Temple on Thursday in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic.

Lucas shot 8 for 18 for the Wolf Pack (10-1) and Davidson was 7 of 10. Kenan Blackshear was 5 of 10 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists.

The Owls (6-5) were led in scoring by Hysier Miller, who finished with 18 points. Jahlil White added 13 points for Temple. William Settle finished with 11 points.

Nevada plays the TCU-Old Dominion winner on Friday with Temple playing the loser.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NEVADA (10-1)

T.Coleman 3-7 3-3 9, Davidson 7-10 4-4 19, Blackshear 5-10 5-6 16, Foster 2-3 0-0 4, Lucas 8-18 3-3 22, Pope 3-7 2-2 8, McIntosh 1-3 0-0 2, Rolison 0-2 0-0 0, J.Coleman 0-1 0-2 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 17-20 80.

TEMPLE (6-5)

Hofman 2-6 0-0 6, Settle 4-7 1-1 11, Miller 7-19 0-0 18, Picarelli 0-6 0-0 0, White 2-12 9-12 13, Berry 1-7 0-0 2, Dezonie 2-5 1-2 6, Stanford 0-1 0-0 0, Thweatt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-65 11-15 56.

Halftime_Nevada 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 5-20 (Lucas 3-11, Blackshear 1-2, Davidson 1-3, T.Coleman 0-2, McIntosh 0-2), Temple 9-28 (Miller 4-10, Settle 2-3, Hofman 2-5, Dezonie 1-2, White 0-1, Berry 0-2, Picarelli 0-5). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_Nevada 41 (Davidson 16), Temple 33 (Hofman, Miller, Berry 5). Assists_Nevada 9 (Blackshear 5), Temple 4 (Miller 2). Total Fouls_Nevada 11, Temple 22.

