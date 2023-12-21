Former Neighborhood Revitalization Program manager running for City Council

A headshot of Frank Perez(The Frank Perez campaign)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Neighborhood Revitalization Program Manager Frank Perez announced Thursday he will be running for Reno City Council in Ward 1.

Following his announcement, Perez released the following statement:

“I am running to represent Downtown, Northeast, and the University neighborhoods. These are communities I know well that I love and look forward to serving. This district mirrors the challenges and opportunities facing all of Reno. Downtown, where I live, is growing, and a thriving downtown is a key component of any city. Northeast Reno, a place where I worked as a teacher assistant and where my son was raised, is a neighborhood and community of working families that often times feels left behind. The University is a crown jewel of Nevada, and I’m proud to have worked my way through earning an undergraduate degree there. We need a representative who understands and cares about both our downtown and our neighborhoods. Throughout my work and my life, I have demonstrated that I will be a representative for all parts of our community. I hope to take that understanding and collaborative spirit to the city council.”

Perez also serves as a code compliance officer for the city. He has served on the Washoe County School District’s School Naming Committee, Washoe County Library System, Community Health Alliance, and others.

